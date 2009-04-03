Keane make history with first 3D webcast

UK band Keane made internet history on Thursday, when they played a live gig in Abbey Studios and transmitted it in 3D on their website.

The band announced back in March they were going to utilise 3D but were nervous about using the tech, fearing it wouldn't work.

"There's a lot of technology and a lot of things that could go wrong, but I think that's what makes it so exciting," said keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley to the BBC.

It's the future

To watch the webcast, fans had to don 3D glasses and although the band didn't give out any, there were instructions on how to make your own on the site.

Now that Keane have successfully managed to become the first band to webcast in 3D, they are hoping to continue using the technology.

"I think the key is making the performance feel just as exciting as when you're at Brixton Academy or whatever, being in that room, and I think the 3D thing is a step towards that.

Yeah, I think it's the future," Rice-Oxley told the BBC.

Although you can no longer view the gig on their website, the band have updated their Twitter feed, saying: "The 3D boffins are working on getting the on-demand videos up on the site as we speak..."

UPDATE

Alongside the 3D webcast, Sky also broadcasted the 3D show to some VIP guests. The demonstration was to show the broadcaster's intent to bring 3DTV to the masses.

Sky has issued a statement about the show, which reads: "The broadcast was part of a 3D music event co-produced by Sky, specialist 3D production company Nineteen Fifteen Productions and Island Records to coincide with Keane's live performance that saw a 3D webcast of the gig via Keane's website."

Speaking about the event, Gerry O'Sullivan, Sky's Director of Strategic Product Development, said: "Being able to broadcast a live event in 3D is a real breakthrough as previous demonstrations have relied on recorded material.

"This is the first time we've broadcast a live event in 3D over satellite and it shows the significant progress we're making with our research and development activity.

"The Keane event not only gave us new insight into our ability to deliver a rich and immersive live 3D experience into the home, but also confirmed that arts programming is another genre which has the potential to benefit from 3D."