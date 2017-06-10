In pictures: CES Asia puts wearables on the runway

The third annual CES Asia came to a close this week with a celebration of wearable technology. The grand finale was a fashion show that featured cutting-edge sports tech alongside biometric ballgowns.

The e-skin shirt, by Japanese developer Xenoma, is a machine-washable top that uses 15 sensors to monitor the wearer's movements. It's designed not only for sport, but also for motion-capture, so you could use your body as a game controller without the need for cameras or markers in the room.