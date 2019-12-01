Huawei P30 Pro deals: the freebies, exclusives and cheap bills of Cyber Monday

The Huawei P30 Pro was that handset we expected retailers to go all out on for their Black Friday specials and Cyber Monday deals, throwing all they'd got into topping each other for that prestigious market-leading deal. However, after a period of non-stop Huawei P30 Pro bargains, the well started to run dry.

But we didn't imagine for a moment that could be the end of it - this is Black Friday we're talking about after all! So with a little bit of searching we've tracked down a host of winning Huawei P30 Pro deals to bring it back to the top of our wish list.

Want a free Nintendo Switch, tonnes of data and cheap pricing? We've found it. Like paying as little a month as you can? It's here. And of course, for those who find themselves attached to the network of EE, we've found you the best EE Huawei P30 Pro.

We've listed all of these deals down below. Or, check out our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals to see what else is available as we enter the Cyber Monday period.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals for Cyber Monday:

Huawei P30 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

It comes out at just £10 more in total over the same deal on the Huawei P30, making this offer an absolutely solid bargain. There's 100GB of data on offer and you only have to pay £33 a month to get it. The £29 upfront on top of that keeps the cost low, where many other deals would drive it up.

Huawei P30 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront (with code TRBF30) | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

When you take into account all the factors, this feels like one of the best Huawei P30 Pro deals around right now. It's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network, there's a whopping 50GB of data and exclusively here, you can cut the upfront bills completely, just leaving you with a £33 monthly spend.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £189 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Having a large chunk of cash leave your bank each month is exhausting, reduce that issue with this deal. There's only £24 a month to pay and like the deal above, you can reduce the upfront cost exclusively here down to £189. For that price you're getting 10GB of data, making this one of the cheapest P30 Pro deals around.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro from Virgin | 36 months | FREE upfront | 100GB data | 5000 minutes | £36 per month + FREE Nintendo Switch

If you're opting for a phone this good, then you're probably also going to want plenty of data. This mighty 100GB tariff delivers in volumes and £36 per month is excellent value as long as you don't mind committing to the next 3 years (you can pay more on your bills to go for a two-year contract) and of course there's that beaut of a free gift, too.

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro has won praise for being one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

