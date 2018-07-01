The best Huawei P10 deals in July 2018

The Huawei P10 was one of the better Android phones that was released last year, taking the game to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Here we'll tell you how to get your hands (and wallets) on the very best Huawei P10 deals.

Now succeeded by the Huawei P20, the P10 is an extremely affordable phone. We've put a bunch of the best deals together in one place. If you use our bespoke comparison chart below, you'll find the very cheapest contracts on the market right now. Some of the deals have lots of data, there are some without an upfront cost and some deals are just plain cheap, so we can get your the best deal on your new phone.

Unless you're after unfeasible amounts of data, you shouldn't have to pay any more than around £25 a month for your new Huawei P10 and there are even tariffs coming in under £20pm - that's exceptional value for a phone as good as this.

Huawei P10 review and specs in brief

A major Android player

Screen size: 5.1-inch | Display type: IPS-NEO LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels | Main camera: 20MP | Battery: 3200mAh | Operating system: Android 7 Nougat

A-grade design

Good fingerprint scanner

Portrait mode works well

Had expected better battery life

The P10 may not be a massive upgrade from the Huawei P9, but that doesn't stop it from being a serious contender to the best Android phones on the market. It will especially appeal to people who want their phone to look good as well as perform powerfully - the design is a thing of beauty. And as the Huawei P20 doesn't really kick on too much, the P10 may be a better option if you want to keep things affordable.

Read TechRadar's full Huawei P10 review here.