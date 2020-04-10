Huawei Mate 40 could have a brand new chipset and camera

The Mate 40 could have an even better camera than the Mate 30 Pro 5G (above)

The Huawei Mate 40 is set to be one of the most high-profile phones of late 2020, and we now have an idea of what might be two of its main features.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (a respected analyst) in a report shared on Weibo (a Chinese social network) the Huawei Mate 40 range will use a Kirin 1020 chipset. This would be a new top-end chipset from the brand, offering even more power than the Kirin 990 chipset found in the Huawei P40 range.

This will apparently be a 5nm (nanometer) chipset, making it smaller and more power efficient than the 7nm Kirin 990.

Kuo additionally claims that the Huawei Mate 40 range will have a ‘freeform’ camera lens. This is a lens design which can apparently reduce distortion in wide-angle shots.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt, but the chipset claim is very believable, as Huawei usually debuts a new top-end chipset in its flagship Mate models.

The camera claim is more likely to be wrong, but we’d still say there’s a good chance it will be accurate, as Kuo has a good track record, and Huawei tends to put a lot of effort into camera improvements.

We don’t know much else about the Huawei Mate 40 range yet, but we’d expect more rumors will start rolling in as we get closer to launch, and TechRadar will be sure to cover all the credible ones, so stay tuned.

Via GSMArena