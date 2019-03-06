Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal - beat Galaxy S10 Plus prices with this brilliant device

Phones keep getting bigger. Batteries, processors, features and screens all seem to slowly get bigger and better every time a new device is released. But that sadly also means prices go up and we mean really go up.

With both Samsung and Apple now offering phablet devices with jaw-dropping SIM-free prices of around £1,000, now might be the time to switch to the third biggest player in the smartphone game - Huawei.

The Mate 20 Pro, a device considered one of the best phones out there right now, has been steadily dropping in price recently. Now available for just £38 a month, with no upfront costs and a hefty 30GB of data, getting a Mate 20 Pro could save you roughly £200 over the equivalent Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal.

So if you want the best of android while curving the prices of Samsung's latest and greatest, check out this brilliant Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal below.

This big data Mate 20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

When it was first released the Mate 20 Pro was pretty pricey. Over time that price has dropped off and the Mate 20 Pro has become one of the most affordable phablet devices out there. Big data, no upfront costs and a monthly cost well in the ranges of affordability - this is a offer well worth the consideration of any phablet phone fans out there. Total cost over 24 months is £912

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

The Mate 20 Pro is Huawei's most recent release and since its release it has consistently impressed us. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

