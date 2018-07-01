The best HTC U11 deals in July 2018

Attracting consumers' attention away from the vice-like grip on the phones market of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 is no easy task. But HTC has a recent track record of making superb handsets, and the U11's striking Liquid Surface design and latest Snapdragon CPU show its desire to keep pace with the big boys

The HTC U11 (don't forget that all important 'U') is another push from the manufacturer to keep its name as a front-running handset manufacturer. Edge Sense is the new element that the brand is pushing as its latest big innovation - as you'll see from our HTC U11 review below - it's certainly alternative. And the phone now comes with Alexa integration, too.

It's now a little cheaper, too, with monthly tariffs starting at less than £30. That's a lot cheaper than HTC U11 deals were when the handset went on sale. Check out our comparison chart to tailor-make your perfect HTC U11 deal.

HTC U11 review and specs

HTC's unique flagship phone

Screen size: 5.5-inch | Display type: Super LCD 5 QHD | Main camera: 12MP | Battery: 3000mAh | Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat | Headphones: U Sonic

Great camera

Excellent audio performance

Impressive two-tone coloring

Edge Sense feels a little half-baked

The HTC U11 is a hugely impressive phone - in a sea of wildly impressive phones. The core abilities will wow any HTC fan, but the squeezable sides haven't completely won us over.

Read our full HTC U11 review here.