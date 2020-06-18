How to watch the RBC Heritage 2020: live stream PGA Tour golf from anywhere today

The PGA Tour tees-off in South Carolina today for the second tournament of its revised and restarted 2020 schedule - the RBC Heritage. As with the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, the Heritage field is exceptionally strong this year and the world's best golfers are out in force following a three month break. Don't miss a shot of the action - follow our guide as we explain how to watch the RBC Heritage online and live stream PGA Tour golf no matter where you are in the world.

Watch the RBC Heritage live The RBC Heritage takes place from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. CBS and The Golf Channel are splitting coverage in the US so a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial has you covered. In the UK, cord cutters can save over 25% on a Now TV Sky Sports Pass and watch all the golf this weekend - as well bagging all over Sky's Premier League coverage.

In fact, the RBC Heritage field is almost identical to the line-up we in Fort Worth, Texas. The world's top 5 golfers (as ranked by the PGA Tour) will all be playing the Harbor Town Golf Links - so Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson - alongside a number of fan favorites, new and old.

The new contingent is headlined by Harold Varner III, one of the Tour's few African-American golfers, who was catapulted into the spotlight last week when he seemingly came out of nowhere to take a lead into the weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Other big names to watch include a seemingly revitalized Jordan Spieth, an undeniably beefed up Bryson DeChambeau, and perennial soccer mom favorite Phil Mickelson.

Youngster Collin Morikawa should also be on your radar for the Heritage and the rest of the season - for while the 23-year-old missed an easy putt on the first playoff hole to gift Daniel Berger victory in the Challenge, he's remarkably consistent and has made the cut in every event he's played this year.

Tiger Woods won't be playing in this week's event, though, with the sports legend still biding his time as he contemplates a return to competitive action following a back injury.

Ready to watch PGA Tour golf again this weekend? Great! Here's how to watch the RBC Heritage 2020 and live stream every round online - plus all the TV channel and tee-time details you need.

Watch the RBC Heritage live: round 1 tee-times

It's another star-packed field at the RBC Heritage, so while the real drama might be reserved for Saturday and Sunday's final two rounds, there are still some star-studded featured groups to follow on Thursday and Friday. Here are our picks.

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan, Rickie Fowler

Thursday (no.10 tee) - 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT / 12.40pm BST

Friday (no. 1 tee) - 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm BST

Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

Thursday (no.10 tee) - 7.29am ET / 4.29am PT / 12.49pm BST

Friday (no.1 tee) - 12.54pm ET / 9.54am PT /5.54pm BST

Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

Thursday (no.1 tee) - 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm BST

Friday (no.10 tee) - 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT / 12.40pm BST

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

Thursday (no.1 tee) - 12.54pm ET / 9.54am PT / 5.54pm BST

Friday (no.10 tee) - 7.29am ET / 4.29am PT / 12.29pm BST

How to watch the RBC Heritage from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country RBC Heritage live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same high-quality PGA Tour golf feed you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check out ExpressVPN today.

How to watch RBC Heritage: live stream PGA Tour golf in the US

In the US, coverage of the RBC Heritage and PGA Tour golf in general is shared by CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The Golf Channel will broadcast rounds one and two from 3-6pm ET (12-3pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, as well as providing early coverage of rounds three and four (1-3pm ET / 10am-12pm PT) on the weekend. Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. CBS will then pick things up for the heart of the action on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage from 3-6pm ET / 12pm-3pm PT, so CBS All Access has your streaming needs covered and can be had commitment-free from just $5.99 a month. Cord-cutters have a couple of other good options, too. Arguably the best all-in-one solution is Hulu + Live TV, which includes both CBS and The Golf Channel among its 65+ channels, as well as all the usual on demand and exclusive content Hulu offers. It costs $54.99 a month but you can get a FREE 1-week trial, letting you watch this week's PGA Tour golf for nothing while checking it out more generally. And the truly dedicated can watch coverage from the very first Thursday tee-time to the last putt on Sunday with a PGA Tour Live subscription through NBC Sports Gold. If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

How to watch RBC Heritage: live stream PGA Tour golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the RBC Heritage 2020. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 11.45am BST today, so you can follow of all the action as the featured groups try to tame Harbor Links. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass - now over 25% off and available for just £25 a month. If that sounds like a lot, consider this - you'll not only get the entire RBC Heritage tournament and coverage of additional PGA Tour events over the next 30 days, but a healthy dose of the 64 Premier League matches Sky is airing in June and July - which broken down, works out at less than 50p a game, before you ever take into account the PGA. It's the top option for general sports fans, but anyone just after the golf could also consider international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

RBC Heritage live stream: watch this week's PGA Tour golf in Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin airing the same coverage that's available in the US - so 3-6pm ET (12-3pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, and 1-3pm ET / 10am-12pm PT at the weekend. Thereafter, it's all down to where you live and your TV provider. Most people should be able to watch the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday on either CTV or TSN from 3pm, while select areas will get a direct CBS feed. Those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to have to constantly flit between channels and services. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch RBC Heritage: live stream PGA Tour golf online in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. We've vetted this week's Kayo listings and can confirm that the RBC Heritage is fully covered, but the time difference means that rounds one and two go on air at 5am AEST (Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 29), while the final two rounds also start in the early hours of Sunday and Monday. But if you can brave the less-than-sociable viewing times, Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month and even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch all the world's best golfers tee-off in South Carolina this week without paying a penny. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.