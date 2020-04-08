How to watch Masterchef UK 2020 online for free in the UK or abroad

Now in its 16th series, the battle to win the title of the UK’s best amateur cook is in full flow - read on to find out how to stream Masterchef 2020, no matter where in the world you are, by following our guide below.

With 60 initial contestants ranging from cattle farmers, hairdressers and architects, this latest incarnation of the culinary competition has already been one of the most fiercely contested.

Masterchef 2020: When is it on? The new season's eight-week run kicked off in February, with the show now airing in the UK every Wednesday and Thursday on BBC One for the semi-finals and finals. But note that series 16 of Masterchef will conclude with the grand final on Friday, April 17 at 7.30pm BST.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace as ever are fronting proceedings, while the guests offering up their palates for the nerve-racking Critics Table challenge include William Sitwell, Grace Dent, Jay Rayner and Jimi Famurewa.

This year's hopefuls will be aiming to reach a final set of daunting culinary challenges that begin on the island of Mauritius where they will need to complete a gastronomic challenge of recreating both high-end local fine-dining dishes and traditional street food tutored by the islands top chefs.

Following that test, the remaining contestants return to London where they must impress Albert Adria - widely regarded as the world’s best pastry chef, before delivering the best three-course menu of their lives for John and Gregg, in the final bid to claim the prestigious Masterchef title.

The show has a decent track record of producing winners that have gone on to big things by opening up their very own restaurants and writing books, including 2019 champ Irini Tzortzoglou.

Knives and forks at the ready - its time to find out how to stream Masterchef 2020 online – no matter where in the world you are - with our guide below.

Read more: Discover how to watch Onward online

Watch Masterchef 2020 online for free in the UK:

As is usual, Masterchef will be shown on free-to-air in the UK on TV on BBC One. Or if you would prefer to use your laptop, phone, iPad or other device, you can use the BBC iPlayer app to stream the episodes instead.

You can also head over to the free to use TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

The semi-final stages are set to air on BBC One at 9pm BST on Wednesday April 8 and then Thursday April 9 at 7.30pm BST before heading into finals where it airs on Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16, at 9pm. Series 16 of MasterChef concludes with the grand final on Friday, April 17, at 7.30pm.

Streaming Masterchef 2020 anywhere else in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that don't want to miss a second of this year's culinary competition, the best bet is a VPN service. This means that if you're temporarily abroad during the lockdown, don't panic you can still get your Masterchef fix, you just need an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in.

And even if you're not that tech friendly, don't worry. Getting a VPN is super simple. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here UK for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.