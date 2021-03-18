How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: stream KUWTK season 20 anywhere

You're doing amazing, sweetie. After 14 years, nearly 300 episodes and countless memes, the final ever season of KUWTK is here - and you can bet your gold nameplate necklace that the Kardashians, Jenners and everyone in between will be going out with a bang. The show has become an icon of the reality genre over its 20-season run, so dab away a crocodile tear, slip into your juiciest couture and read on to find out how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online no matter where you are in the world.

They may have everything that anyone could possibly want, but the past year has been a tumultuous one for many of the show's stars - not least Queen Bee herself.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last month after a very public, messy break-up that followed the hip-hop superstar's strange and disastrous presidential campaign. We're not sure quite how much dirty laundry will be aired in season 20, but the trailer does hint that it will be a focus.

Things, thankfully, look brighter for the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Kendall thinking about having a child of her own, and potential reunions on the cards for not only Kris and Caitlyn, but also Khloé and Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney and the newly single Scott Disick!

Who better to provide a drum roll than Travis Barker?

Too soon? It's going to get a lot more emotional, so keep reading to find out where to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online from anywhere in the world.

Even more glam? See how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: E!)

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 is being shown by E!, with new episodes dropping each Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show via the E! app and E! Entertainment's online platform, but you’ll need to keep your cable provider's details handy. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes E! then you're all ready to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV - specifically the Sling Blue package, which includes E!. It costs a reasonable $35 per month, although you can save big with the latest Sling deal, and includes National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, as well as plenty more. Out of country when KUWTK season 20 lands? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream the show online, no matter where you are.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Canada

The same goes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans based in Canada. If E! is included with your cable package you're all set - simply tune in every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT, or stream the show online via the online player. If you don't have cable, Hayu is the way to go. Hayu boasts a catalog of over 250 shows and subscriptions start at just $5.99 CAD per month - on top of that you get your first month FREE! Anyone away from home should consider using a VPN to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and access their streaming subscriptions just like they would in Canada.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in the UK

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 drop on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu each Friday, starting March 19 - so Brits are just a day behind fans in the US. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks too its 30-day free trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. If you don't mind waiting a little longer for a fix of KUWTK season 20, anyone with a Sky subscription can simply tune in to E! every Sunday at 9pm BST for the latest episode. And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to tune in via Sky or Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

Stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Australia

It's the same story for KUWTK fans Down Under. If you've got a TV plan that includes E!, it couldn't be easier - simply tune into the E! channel every Friday at 8.30pm AEDT. For everyone else, there's our old friend Hayu again. With Hayu you get a generous 30-day FREE trial and for a mere AU$6.99 a month, you'll be able to keep up with all of the breakups, lies and family bonding. Anyone from Australia currently abroad who misses their local streaming coverage need simply follow our VPN advice - which is explained in full above.

Where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: seasons 1 to 19 streaming

If you're not fully caught up with all of the family's excursions and antics, don't fret - what better time is there to binge watch all 19 seasons of KUWTK, now that we're spending most of our lives at home?

US: All you've got to do is sign up to Sling TV package Okurrr?

UK: Fans based in the UK need only head on over to Hayu to watch seasons 1-19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Canada: Once again, you'll need to subscribe to Hayu to watch these famous sisters.

Australia: You know the score by now - you can watch every season of KUWTK on Hayu or Foxtel.

Elsewhere: Currently in a country not on the list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.