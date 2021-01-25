Hot fitness tracker deal: Garmin Fenix 6 drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6 has dropped to just £357.30 at Amazon – a saving of £67.30 off the regular asking price. We've only seen Garmin's flagship fitness tracker this cheap once before, on Black Friday last year, and we expect the deal won't last long.

If your resolution for 2021 is to get more active, the Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy to help track your progress and keep you motivated.

If you live outside the UK, scroll down to find the very best Garmin Fenix 6 deals near you.

Garmin Fenix 6: £424.60 £357.30 at Amazon (save £67.30)

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's flagship running watch, and is not only packed with all the tools a runner, cyclist, swimmer or triathlete could possibly need, it also looks fantastic. If you need a tool to help you track your training progress in 2021, it could be just the watch for you.

It's rare to see this excellent Garmin watch drop below £400, so this is a truly remarkable deal. If you've been considering pulling the trigger on a top quality running watch, this is the best offer you're likely to find for a long time.

If you're just starting a new workout plan or getting back into shape after a break, the Fenix 6 might be overkill. If you're looking for something a little simpler and more budget-friendly, check out our complete guide to the best cheap fitness trackers, with tried-and-tested options starting as low as £25.

