Honor 20 Pro will finally be available in the UK from August, at a low price

Honor announced the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro in mid-2019 just as news of the Huawei ban broke, so the future of Honor smartphones was in doubt (as Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei) but it looks like the full series of handsets is set to launch after all.

After the basic Honor 20 released in May, Honor has finally announced that the Honor 20 Pro will be available August 1, and it'll cost £549.99, which will get you 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (the only size available).

In comparison, the Honor 20 costs £400 and the Huawei P30, which is also similar in a few ways, launched for £699, so this is a fair price for a handset that could go toe-to-toe with a premium device.

Also, for people who pick up the Honor 20 Pro between August 1 and August 18, you can also pick up an Honor Watch Magic for free, which usually retails for £179.99, so if you're tempted to pick up the handset it would be better to do it quickly.

What is the Honor 20 Pro?

Honor flagships tend to be mid range, but the Honor 20 Pro is the most high-end of its devices it's put out so far.

The handset has four rear cameras, the main one of which is 48MP, and is one of the first non-premium handset to have this many snappers, so it's great for a wide range of photographic endeavors.

The Honor 20 Pro also has a bright LCD Full HD+ screen with a 'punch-hole' cut out for the front-facing camera, and a cutting-edge chipset that's impressively powerful for this price tag.

You'll also find, on the side of the device, one of the best side-mounted fingerprint sensors of any smartphone. That's not saying that much, since not many handsets go for this placement of scanner, but it's still supremely easy to use, and it is our favorite feature of the phone.

You can find out our full thoughts by reading our Honor 20 Pro review, but suffice to say it's an impressive handset, especially at this mid-range price point.