Honor 20 Pro deals are here: get a free smartwatch when you buy the new phone

A few months on from its announcement and the Honor 20 Pro is now finally available to buy. Here to compete with the ever-increasing mid-range selection smartphones, the Honor 20 Pro is coming in at a comfortably affordable price.

Competing with the likes of the Google Pixel 3 - the Honor 20 Pro is all about flexing your camera skills. It features a fantastic four-camera array, wide-angle lens and telephoto lens - it's like the Huawei P30 Pro but on a budget.

Backing up its camera prowess with a 4000mAh battery, stylish design, excellent screen ratio and a highly powerful processor - this is seeming like one of the best devices in its price range costing just £549.95.

Topping it off, it looks like pretty much every retailer out there is also throwing in a free smartwatch when you buy this phone. The watch available - the Honor Watch Magic - retails for £179.99, adding a fair bit of value to these early Honor 20 Pro deals.

Currently, for those looking to buy this device there are a few retailers to choose from. If you want to get it SIM-free, you can choose from Amazon, Argos or Very. For those looking to invest in a contract its either Carphone Warehouse or Mobile Phones Direct.

While the phone does come in two colours - Phantom Blue and Phantom Black - you will have to go through Carphone to get the blue version as it is a retailer exclusive.

Too expensive? Check out the smaller Honor 20 deals

Retailers stocking the Honor 20 Pro:

Note: While all of these retailers will be stocking this device, it is currently only available from Carphone Warehouse and Argos. We will update the list below as the rest of the retailers begin to stock it.

Currently stocking the Honor 20 Pro:

Carphone Warehouse (exclusive Phantom Blue colour)

(exclusive Phantom Blue colour) Argos

Will be stocking the Honor 20 Pro:

Decided Honor isn't for you? Check out the best mobile phone deals