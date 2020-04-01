Home exercise equipment: where to get treadmills, exercise bikes and more

We've rounded up the very best deals on home exercise equipment to help you stay in shape indoors.

Gyms may be shut, and you might not be able to get outdoors as often as you'd like, but that doesn't mean your fitness has to suffer, and with the right home workout equipment you can stay in shape without setting foot outside.

We've hunted down the best deals on a range of essential kit, including fitness trackers to keep you motivated and log your progress, treadmills and exercise bikes. We'll be adding more products every day too, including weights and resistance bands, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Bear in mind that treadmills are proving particularly popular at the moment, and many retailers have sold out completely. There are still some excellent models around, which we've rounded up below, but they tend to be towards the more expensive end of the market. If you're working to a budget and don't mind switching up your usual workouts, you'll find exercise bikes are a more affordable option.

Fitness trackers

The best fitness tracker deals

Fitness trackers aren’t just useful for running and cycling outdoors. While you won’t be able to use their GPS functions indoors, most of today’s best fitness trackers also include programs for tracking indoor activities, including treadmill running, using a static exercise bike, aerobic workouts and weight training.

Setting daily goals can be a great way to keep yourself motivated when you can’t get to the gym, and you can monitor your progress using your fitness tracker’s accompanying app.

Fitbit Inspire HR | £69 at John Lewis

One of Fitbit's most affordable fitness trackers, the Inspire HR is ideal for home workouts, giving you all the essential features you need to stay on course in a smart, sleek band. In addition to daily step tracking and heart-rate monitoring, it has 15 different exercise modes, covering a wide range of indoor activities.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £89.99 at John Lewis

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a feature-packed fitness tracker with a large, bright screen that's easy to navigate, even when you're bouncing on a treadmill. It's fully waterproof, and tracks all-day heart rate, workouts and sleep. It's soon to be replaced by the new FItbit Charge 4, which includes built-in GPS, but for some workouts the Charge 3 has everything you need.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 | £76 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is an excellent fitness tracker for monitoring both indoor and outdoor workouts. It also features sleep monitoring and all-day stress tracking, with a relaxing breathing timer for meditation and mindfulness. Link to the Garmin Connect app for even more features and challenges.

Zwift RunPod | £37.99 at Amazon

Beat the boredom of treadmill running with the Zwift RunPod, a neat little cadence sensor that attaches to your shoe and lets you join a virtual community of runners and cyclists through the Zwift app. Take your pick from a choice of virtual courses, join running groups and feel more connected.

Treadmills

The best treadmill deals

A treadmill is a great way to get some good quality cardio indoors, and choosing the right one will help you work out in all conditions, long after the current crisis is over. No more worrying about fitting your training in during icy conditions, strong winds, or late at night.

There are lots of factors to consider when buying a treadmill. Ideally you’d try out various models in a showroom before making your choice, but since that’s unlikely to be possible in the near future, you’ll have to make your choice depending on how often you’ll be using it, your available space, your budget, and which features you need.

Body Power Sprint T500 | £599 at Fitness Superstore

One of the most affordable treadmills available right now, the Body Power Sprint T500 has a neat foldable design, so you won't need to give up a huge amount of space for it. At 44 x 130cm its belt might prove a little short for taller runners, but the advantage is a compact profile that's great for small homes.

Life Fitness T3 | £2,795 at Fitness Superstore

If you're looking for a treadmill as a long term investment, the Life Fitness T3 could be the one for you. With a generous 51cm x 153cm belt, it's suitable for runners of all heights, and is equipped with all the programs you'd find on a treadmill in a commercial gym. There are 15 workouts to choose from (including hills) and you can create four user profiles.

JKFitness AeroHike 335 | £1,199 at Fitness Superstore

For hill walking and running when you can't get outdoors, the JKFitness AeroHile 335 is a solid choice. It features at 51 x 132cm belt, with built-in shock absorbers to reduce impact and a choice of 40 gradient levels. One-touch cool-down automatically reduces the gradient at the end of your workout so you don't have to fiddle with controls.

NordicTrack S40 | £1,299 at Fitness Superstore

Some folding treadmills are too short to run on comfortably, but the NordicTrack S40 features a generously sized 51 x 152cm belt that should be suitable for even taller runners. EKG monitors in the handles track your heart rate, so you can leave off your fitness tracker, and you can stream iFit Studio sessions directly to the full colour screen. A one-year Family iFit subscription is included, so you won’t get bored with running at home.

Exercise bikes

The best exercise bike deals

When you can't get out on the roads or the trails, a home exercise bike can help you keep on top of your fitness. There's a huge range to choose from, and as with treadmills, your choice will largely depend on how often you're planning to use it, your budget, and your style of riding. Are you looking for something for brief, intense spinning sessions, or an exercise bike for replicating those long weekend rides?

There are several different types of exercise bikes to consider: upright bikes, which are a good choice for regular home workouts and are the best choice if you're new to cycling or just getting back into it; indoor studio or spin bikes, which are great for keen road cyclists and intense spin sessions; and recumbent bikes, which are much easier to use if you have limited mobility.

NordicTrack GX2.7U Cycle | £349 at Fitness Superstore

A great quality entry-level upright exercise bike, the NordicTrack GX2.7U features 20 digitally controlled resistance levels, plus 20 preset workouts to choose from. EKG monitors build into the hand grips track your heart rate, and the comfortable padded seat is adjustable vertically and horizontally.

Sole B94 Upright Cycle | £699 at Fitness Superstore

Another excellent upright exercise bike, the Sole B94 wouldn't look out of place in a commercial gym. It's a powerful machine, with 20 levels of magnetic resistance and a 9kg flywheel. There's a built-in sound system, 10 pre-programmed workouts, and EKG monitors in the hand grips.

Wattbike Atom | £1,599 at Wattbike

Gyms around the world use Wattbike for spin sessions, and the Atom is designed to give you the same intense workout at home. The Wattbike Hub gives you access to training plans and lets you track your progress, and the bike connects to all the most popular workout apps, plus devices such as fitness trackers and heart rate monitors. There's currently a waiting list for the Wattbike Atom, but you can place your order now.



Schwinn 570R Recumbent Bike | £599 at Fitness Superstore

If you're looking for a recumbent exercise bike for indoor workouts, the Schwinn 570R is a great option. It offers 25 resistance options, and its adjustable seat and backrest will help keep you comfortable, with good posture throughout your ride. There are stats aplenty thanks to dual LCD displays, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you sync to your preferred app.

