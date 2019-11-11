Grab this early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S10e deal with big data and cheap pricing

Considering it was a device designed with the sole purpose of making the S10 range more affordable, any time we see the Samsung Galaxy S10e drop in price, it feels more than worth talking about.

And, of all of the price drops we've seen on this phone, Three Mobile has easily taken the cake with its latest offer. Cutting the price of its 100GB of data plan, you can now score that massive amount of data for just £29 a month.

Not only does that make this one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e deals around but it is also one of the highest data deals around, somehow getting you the best of both worlds and making us wonder what Three is possibly going to bring out when Black Friday finally roles around!

Obviously, you're likely wondering just how good this phone could be at a price as low as this but holding its own amongst the best smartphones around, this is a spec-heavy phone you would normally expect to pay much more for.

Three's Samsung Galaxy S10e deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

What more can we say about this offer other than...its excellent. Not only is it one of the cheapest S10e deals around but it also manages to pack in an absolutely whopping 100GB of data, we would struggle to come up with an issue here. Total cost over 24 months is £725

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

