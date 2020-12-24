The Google Santa Tracker 2020 is live - how to follow Santa across the globe

The Santa Tracker from Google is back for 2020 - and he's now taken off, ready to scatter presents across the globe.

We're just confirming with our sources... yes, he had indeed departed the North Pole at 10AM GMT / 5AM ET / 2AM PT and has begun sailing around the globe at breakneck speed to give out gifts to all those who've done enough to deserve them this year.

(Although we've heard that he's being far more lenient this year because, you know, 2020 has been a bit of a rough one - as referenced by the fact that Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas are wearing face masks. We would have thought they'd be in a bubble to be honest).

Santa's village is also now open for business, with a whole host of mini-games, videos and activities to play - bookmark this page as we'll be running through the key ones for you to get involved with, whether you're entertaining little ones or not.

The key thing to do now he's taken off - heading straight to Russia, if he follows last year's path - is to jump to Santatracker.google.com to see where he's at (currently, the sleigh is being prepared for final checks with all those presents).

It works on both desktop and mobile pretty well, and a tap of the menu in the top left-hand corner will give you access to all the lovely things you can do this year... just don't have your sound up too loud as it rather blares out.

Santa delivering gifts to the Taj Mahal in India last year (Image credit: Google)

If you're on an Android device, head to the Play Store where you can download the app and not only track Santa and also play those myriad games in his North Pole village.

We've got some of our favorite games listed from last year - but, rest assured, we're currently doing in-depth testing to decide our top list in 2020.

Our top Santa Tracker games

How to play the Santa games on mobile (Image credit: Google) Every year, when we publish this guide, we have people wondering how to play the games on mobile. Well, there's a Santa Tracker Android app, or you can just go to the Santa Tracker site on a mobile browser, click the three lines in the top left-hand corner and see all the games to play. (Note - the 'install' option, which tells you to 'Add to Home Screen' doesn't work on iPhones).

Snowball Storm

This Battle Royale-style game sees you slinging your way around a forest, dodging behind trees and grabbing power-ups in the shape of presents. It's infuriating and slightly addictive - you need to master the tap (or click) to really make your way through it.

Memory Match

A basic matching of symbols behind Christmas doors, it starts easy then the timer starts to tick down... we went from scorn to annoyance at how hard it became before figuring out there was a pattern.

Santa Search

This is Where's Waldo (or Where's Wally, to the UK dwellers) on an interactive scale - an annoyingly diverting title.

Present Bounce

Bounce the presents into the right hole by putting the building blocks in the right place - another one where our 'research' took us down a rabbit hole we didn't expect...

The site has been live throughout December for parents and teachers alike to help their children be entertained while learning at the same time - this allows children to learn how to speak other languages with simple Christmas phrases, or to code by making elves dance or