Google Pixel 3 deals have come crashing down in price - now is the time to get one

Until a price rise that can only be described as slightly extortionate in nature, Google Pixel 3 deals were our go to affordable phone. But like the saying goes - what goes up most come down. After spending some time at the higher end of most people's budgets, Pixel prices have now been slashed right back down.

That means that you can now grab a Google Pixel 3 from as low as £20 a month. Even the bigger Pixel 3 XL has joined in slashing a few hundred off the price tag.

While we would love to sit here and put this down to miracles or the perfect combination of luck and timing, these kind of price drops do actually happen all the time with mobile phone deals.

One minute a phone is at an all time low, next it's looking down at you from the top of its brand new high price tag. So when a phone drops in price, grabbing it quickly before it shoots back up is necessary to avoid those pricey phone blues.

You can see our picks for the best Google Pixel offers post price cut below.

The best Google Pixel 3 deals

Google Pixel 3 from Mobiles.co.uk | £9.99 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

As incredible as the exclusive Vodafone offer above is, it really lacks in the data department. If 2GB isn't quite enough for you, this offer pushes it up to 5GB. That should get most people through each month of streaming and social media. It doesn't even cost too much more, just £24 a month and a quick £9.99 upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £585.99



View Deal

The best Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Google Pixel 3 XL | EE | £50 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

If you're looking to get the Pixel 3 XL on EE then your search can stop here. Offering 9GB of data at a monthly price of just £29 and an upfront spend of £50 this deal is excellent. It gets even better thanks to the 9GB of data on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £746

View Deal