Google Pixel 3 deals a bit pricey right now? These are your best camera phone options

Since its release back in late 2018, the Google Pixel 3 has been praised as one of the best camera phones around. Google's camera quality combined with impressive software has made it a perfect choice for many. The only issue...Google Pixel 3 deals have recently shot up in price and we mean really shot up.

Gone are the £20 a month contracts we had become accustomed to and in are deals way above what is worth paying. So what can fans of strong camera phones do instead?

Well luckily 2019 has been an excellent year for phones when it comes to impressive photo snappers. Below we've listed the top picks, ranging from Samsung phone deals to Huawei phone deals and even another option from Google.

All of the options we've picked below are at price tags similar to the Google Pixel so you don't have to worry about paying excessive bills. But if you find these are still too expensive, check out our mobile phone deals guide for everything else available.

1. The best around - Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals

2. Google at a lower price - Google Pixel 3a deals

Google Pixel 3a | O2 | FREE upfront | 15B 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

If the above option just didn't have enough data for you, there's this option. With monthly costs of £30 and nothing to pay upfront, it is slightly more expensive. However, you are getting a whopping 30GB of data each month. This is more of a contract for those who find themselves streaming or powering through data each day.

3. Samsung affordability - Samsung S10e deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e | O2 | £75 upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

We would suggest the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus but they're both super expensive. This Samsung Galaxy S10e deal on the other hand is excellent. It knocks down the monthly bills making it one of the more affordable options. If you don't mind spending slightly more upfront, this is definitely the way to go for an O2 S10e offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

When this deal first came out, it had monthly bills of £25. Granted that was slightly ridiculous so when they pushed the prices back up, we had no real complaints. Now at £31 a month and £49 upfront this is still an exceptional offer and arguably the best of the Samsung Galaxy S10e deals currently available.

4. Flagship at a cheap price - Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Yes, this contract is more expensive than the one above but we can't help but feel like it is much better. The upfront costs are lower, the data is higher - in fact the only downside is the slightly higher monthly costs.

