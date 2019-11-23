Get this Huawei P30 Pro deal for the same price as the standard P30 this Black Friday

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are two phones that perfectly compliment each other. The P30 Pro has, since launch, been the go to flagship from Huawei, boasting top of the line specs at a higher price. The P30 was its smaller brother, condensing those specs into a weaker, but far cheaper package.

But, in the run-up to Black Friday, there seems to have been a glitch in the system, with both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro costing almost identical prices. For just an additional £10 upfront, you can currently upgrade to the P30 Pro with Three.

Obviously, the Huawei P30 can give reasons to choose it over its bigger brother - its easier to hold and some may not be such fans of the curve of the P30 Pro screen but for the very large majority of people, the £10 addition in cost will be an obvious upgrade.

We've listed both of these affordable offers from Three down below so you can compare. With both offering the same 100GB of data and almost identical prices, the P30 Pro is standing tall as the obvious choice.

This Huawei P30 Pro deal in full:

Huawei P30 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

It comes out at just £10 more in total over the Huawei P30, making this offer an absolutely solid bargain. There's 100GB of data on offer and you only have to pay £33 a month to get it. The £29 upfront on top of that keeps the cost low, where many other deals would drive it up.View Deal

The equivalent deal on the Huawei P30:

Huawei P30 from Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

If you really want to go for the P30 (maybe you prefer a smaller phone or don't like the way the P30 Pro screen curves around more) then this will be the deal to choose. It costs £10 less overall but will deliver a lower spec version of the phone above.View Deal

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro has won praise for being one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

