Get £150 in cashback and a free speaker with Samsung S21, Plus and Ultra deals

Now is looking like the perfect time to invest in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 line-up. Across all three handsets, the brand will throw in both a big pile of cashback and a free speaker.

Whether you're after the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, looking to go all out on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals or grab the S21 Plus in the middle, all three are backed by up to £329.99 in incentives.

This comes in two parts - a free Harmon Kardon speaker worth £179.99 and a cashback promotion of £100, £120 or £150 depending on which handset you decide to go for.

That alone makes for some fantastic value but then it gets even better thanks to the fact that you can get up to £550 off by trading in an old phone. Plus as one final benefit, all three handsets come with 4 months free YouTube Premium.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: cashback and gifts

Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 + £100 cashback + Harmon Kardon speaker

The cheapest of the three handsets, if you go for the Samsung Galaxy S21, you will only have to spend £769. On top of that, Samsung will also throw in £100 in cashback and a free Harmon Kardon speaker worth £179.99. All of that comes together to make a fantastic promotion.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 + £120 cashback + Harmon Kardon speaker

Stepping up in cost, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will cost you £949. However, this device also comes with an increased cashback reward of £120. Like the above, you'll get the Harmon Kardon speaker thrown in and if you trade in an old handset, you could save up to £550.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 + £150 cashback + Harmon Kardon speaker

Samsung's largest and most powerful handset also comes with a cashback reward and Harmon Kardon speaker. You'll have to pay £1149 but that price effectively falls to £999 when you take into account the cashback. That price only gets cheaper if you throw in a trade-in as well, knocking up to £550 off the price tag.

