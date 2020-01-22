Get a Huawei P30 Lite, wireless earbuds, tablet and smartwatch all for under £500

Considering the prices we typically now see from the worlds best smartphones, a recent offer from John Lewis has left us slightly perplexed. Currently offering a Huawei bundle consisting of a smartphone, tablet, headphones and smartwatch for under £470, John Lewis is pulling out the ultimate budget option.

Of course, you will have likely guessed that you're not getting Huawei's flagship ranges at that price however, you're getting some tech gadgets that excel in their price range.

This bundle comes with the Huawei P30 Lite, Band 3 Pro, Huawei FreeBuds 3 and Huawei T3 10 tablet, getting you four seperate pieces of consumer tech at a price almost three times cheaper than Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max.

You don't actually have to get these four pieces of tech we just think this is the best option. John Lewis simply stipulates that you fill your cart with at least £500 worth of Huawei products, enter the code Huawei75 and you'll save £75 - hence the bargain price above.

How to get this Huawei bundle from John Lewis:

While you can use the John Lewis Huawei75 code on a range of Huawei combinations totalling £500, this is the combination we feel works best. Simply add these four deals to your cart, go to the checkout and enter the code. Then, you'll see your cost come to a complete spend under £470 - pretty impressive for four pieces of tech!



John Lewis deals on these four devices:

- Huawei Freebuds 3 - £149.99

- Huawei Band 3 Pro - £49.99

- Huawei P30 Lite - £229.95

- Huawei MediaPad T3 - £109.99

How good are these pieces of Huawei tech?

Not sure if this is the combination for you? Find out more about individual pieces of tech with our dedicated reviews:

- Huawei Freebuds 3

- Huawei P30 Lite

- Huawei Band 3 Pro

Read more: