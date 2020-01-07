Get a free PS4 with these cheap mobile phone deals from Carphone Warehouse

What? You thought just because Christmas had come and gone the time for gifts was over? Well, you're mistaken. As we sail through into January, Carphone Warehouse is giving one last bout of gift giving with a range of special Sony mobile phone deals.

When you buy a range of Sony phones from Carphone, the retailer will go ahead and throw in both a free PS4 and a copy of the latest Call of Duty - absolutely FREE.

Considering prices for these phone plans start at just £26 a month, that's a pretty impressive freebie, especially with a lot of mobile phone deals going up in price right now.

But of course, with four different handsets across a range of price points involved in this promotion, prices can quickly shoot up. We've picked out the best deal on each handset and listed them below to save you the tedious search.

Sony phone deals + free PS4 and COD: MW

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.