Get a free PS4 with these cheap mobile phone deals from Carphone Warehouse

What? You thought just because Christmas had come and gone the time for gifts was over? Well, you're mistaken. As we sail through into January, Carphone Warehouse is giving one last bout of gift giving with a range of special Sony mobile phone deals.
When you buy a range of Sony phones from Carphone, the retailer will go ahead and throw in both a free PS4 and a copy of the latest Call of Duty - absolutely FREE.
Considering prices for these phone plans start at just £26 a month, that's a pretty impressive freebie, especially with a lot of mobile phone deals going up in price right now.
But of course, with four different handsets across a range of price points involved in this promotion, prices can quickly shoot up. We've picked out the best deal on each handset and listed them below to save you the tedious search.
Sony phone deals + free PS4 and COD: MW
Sony Xperia L3: at Carphone Warehouse | O2 | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | FREE upfront | £26 a month + FREE PS4 + COD: MW
The cheapest of all of the offers right now, this Sony Xperia L3 deal comes packed with 10GB of data, a free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For all of that, you're paying just £26 a month and absolutely no upfront costs.
Sony Xperia 10: at Carphone Warehouse | EE | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 upfront | £31 a month + FREE PS4 + COD: MW
Coming in on the EE network, this deal gets you 20GB of data on the UK's fastest 4G network for a price of just £31 a month. While it isn't Sony's newest handset, it does feature a lot of the stuff Sony is known for - 21:9 ratio screens, clear displays and strong battery life.
Sony Xperia 1: at Carphone Warehouse | iD | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 upfront | £59.99 a month + FREE PS4 + COD: MW
Stepping up in price, the best Sony Xperia 1 deal with the free console will cost you £59.99 a month for 20GB of data. While that sounds like a lot, this is one of Sony's best phones with impressive video filming quality, a powerful processor and battery. Take all of that into account and throw in the freebie and the price looks more affordable.
Sony Xperia 5: at Carphone Warehouse | EE | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £9.99 upfront | £44 a month + FREE PS4 + COD: MW
One of the more expensive deals here but also one of Sony's top handsets. The Sony Xperia 5 is the brand's latest handset and with this offer you're getting it on the EE network with 30GB data, the free PS4 and the game.View Deal
Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?
Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?
Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.
Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.