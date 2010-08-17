Windows Phone 7: Xbox Live games revealed

Windows Phone 7 is set to be a serious gaming machine, Microsoft reveals at GamesCom 2010

Microsoft has finally revealed its Xbox Live games line-up for its forthcoming Windows Phone 7, with a genuinely impressive roster of major gaming franchises on the way to its new mobile.

Microsoft has bided its time when it comes to mobile gaming, yet the latest reveal on its Xbox Live strategy for mobile shows that it is finally making significant moves into this fast-growing market.

You only need to check out the list of launch titles for WP7 handsets, including games and franchises such as Castlevania, Halo: Waypoint, Star Wars, Crackdown, and Guitar Hero to quickly realise how important Windows Phone 7 gaming is to the company.

Impressive launch line-up

Microsoft plans to launch with over 60 games on Windows Phone 7, with new games appearing on a weekly basis in Xbox Live Marketplace.

Windows Phone 7 will also allow gamers to integrate (and customise) their Xbox Live avatars with their new phones, as well as keeping on top of their Xbox Live friend lists, achievements, leaderboards and more.

"Today at gamescom 2010, the world's largest consumer-oriented games showcase, Microsoft Corp. premiered the first wave of Xbox LIVE games launching on Windows Phone 7 this holiday," reads Microsoft's GamesCom release.

"With even more games and applications to come, Windows Phone 7 is putting the power of Xbox LIVE into the palm of your hand - from Xbox LIVE Avatars to staying connected with friends, Xbox LIVE is now at your fingertips, anytime, anywhere."

A different approach to handheld

Marc Whitten, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Live at Microsoft adds: "Windows Phone 7 takes a different approach to handheld gaming, utilizing Xbox LIVE, Microsoft Game Studios, leading game publishers, and innovative indie developers, to create powerful, shared experiences for everyone."

Microsoft is keen to stress that "Xbox LIVE games on Windows Phone 7 will be specially selected from the top names in mobile, PC and console game development, making the best mobile games even better," adding that, "Windows Phone 7 brings the quality, consistency and community of the Xbox experience to gamers on the go."

"Windows Phone 7 is the launch of a major gaming platform for Microsoft," adds Matt Booty, general manager of mobile gaming for MGS.

"Just like we've done with Xbox 360, our charter is to push the envelope and deliver definitive games that maximize the platform. We will have an incredible lineup of MGS titles, and that's just the beginning."

In addition to a strong roster of first-party games from Microsoft, the company is also partnering with the likes of Gameloft, Konami, Namco Bandai, PopCap and THQ.

Full list of launch titles

"3D Brick Breaker Revolution" (Digital Chocolate)

"Age of Zombies" (Halfbrick)

"Armor Valley" (Protégé Games)

"Asphalt 5" (Gameloft)

"Assassins Creed" (Gameloft)

"Bejeweled™ LIVE" (PopCap)

"Bloons TD" (Digital Goldfish)

"Brain Challenge" (Gameloft)

"Bubble Town 2" (i-Play)

"Butterfly" (Press Start Studio)

"CarneyVale Showtime" (MGS)

"Castlevania" (Konami)

"Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst" (MGS)

"De Blob Revolution" (THQ)

"Deal or No Deal 2010" (i-Play)

"Earthworm Jim" (Gameloft)

"Fast & Furious 7" (i-Play)

"Fight Game Rivals" (Rough Cookie)

"Finger Physics" (Mobliss Inc.)

"Flight Control" (Namco Bandai)

"Flowerz" (Carbonated Games)

"Frogger" (Konami)

"Fruit Ninja" (Halfbrick)

"Game Chest-Board" (MGS)

"Game Chest-Card" (MGS)

"Game Chest-Logic" (MGS)

"Game Chest-Solitaire" (MGS)

"GeoDefense" (Critical Thought)

"Ghostscape" (Psionic)

"Glow Artisan" (Powerhead Games)

"Glyder 2" (Glu Mobile)

"Guitar Hero 5" (Glu Mobile)

"Halo Waypoint" (MGS)

"Hexic Rush" (Carbonated Games)

"I Dig It" (InMotion)

"iBlast Moki" (Godzilab)

"ilomilo" (MGS)

"Implode XL" (IUGO)

"Iquarium" (Infinite Dreams)

"Jet Car Stunts" (True Axis)

"Let's Golf 2" (Gameloft)

"Little Wheel" (One click dog)

"Loondon" (Flip N Tale)

"Max and the Magic Marker" (PressPlay)

"Mini Squadron" (Supermono Limited)

"More Brain Exercise" (Namco Bandai)

"O.M.G." (Arkedo)

"Puzzle Quest 2" (Namco Bandai)

"Real Soccer 2" (Gameloft)

"The Revenants" (Chaotic Moon)

"Rise of Glory" (Revo Solutions)

"Rocket Riot" (Codeglue)

"Splinter Cell Conviction" (Gameloft)

"Star Wars: Battle for Hoth" (THQ)

"Star Wars: Cantina" (THQ)

"The Harvest" (MGS)

"The Oregon Trail" (Gameloft)

Tower Bloxx NY" (Digital Chocolate)

"Twin Blades" (Press Start Studio)

"UNO" (Gameloft)

"Women's Murder Club: Death in Scarlet" (i-Play)

"Zombie Attack!" (IUGO)

"Zombies!!!!" (Babaroga)