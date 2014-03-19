Flappy Bird is making a comeback, creator confirms

It was a great tragedy when Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen decided enough was enough and took his game down from the iOS and Android app stores.

But Nguyen has been hinting that Flappy Bird could make a triumphant return, and with a recent tweet it seems he's confirmed as much yet again.

When asked on Twitter whether Flappy Bird will flap again, Nguyen replied, "Yes. But not soon."

This echoes Nguyen's previous statements in a March interview that he was "considering" bringing the game back, though he included a warning that players should take a break once in a while, since he seems genuinely worried about game addiction.

We've flapped on

The internet missed Flappy Bird sorely ... for about five minutes, until it was replaced by flocks of imitators.

Thousands of Flappy Bird clones - from "Flappy Yeti" to iterations starring Fallout Boy and Cthulhu - have arrived in the App Store and Google Play, as well as online in browsers, since then.

There was even a Flappy Jam that saw game developers from all over the world submitting their own versions of the golden flappy formula, with a total of almost 800 games submitted.

The bottom line is this: do we really need Flappy Bird anymore at all? Looks like we'll see when the game makes its inevitable return.

In the meantime, Nguyen has confirmed he has several other games in the works.