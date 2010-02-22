FarmVille now has 80 million Facebook users

Popular Facebook game Farmville has over 80 million users and is still growing rapidly

Zynga's Facebook game FarmVille now has an impressive 80 million users on the social networking site, according to AllFacebook's Application Statistics study.

FarmVille is growing at an incredible rate, with the game's monthly active users having grown by ten million in one month.



Exponential growth



The popular animal husbandry game currently has in the region of 31 million daily active users, up from 27 million daily active users that were reported back on Feb 2, 2009. The weekly active user figure is now at 54 million up from 49 million on February 2.

The latest FarmVille user stats show that Zynga's game has attracted four million daily active users in under two weeks – an incredible rate of 35 per cent growth.

Zynga opened its first non-US studio in Bangalore, India, recently to focus on game and infrastructure development.