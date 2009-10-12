Facebook and Twitter on Xbox Live November 19

Facebook arrives on Xbox Live on November 19 in the UK

The public beta for Facebook, Last.fm and Twitter on Microsoft's Xbox Live service kicks off later in October, with the company finally confirming the planned launch date for the popular social networking and music services on the Xbox as November 19.

Microsoft confirmed the November 17 launch date over on the official UK Xbox website.

Tweet my game!

The company is still to announce a launch date for North America, which TechRadar presumes will likely be a few days before Europe on or around November 17.

The real question, of course, is whether or not the millions of hardcore gamers that populate Xbox Live will take the time out of their gaming sessions with their mates online in order to update their Twitter or Facebook status.

Only time will tell.