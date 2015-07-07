The death knell of the last-gen apocalypse has been sounded

Is Bioware acting as the harbinger of doom for the last-gen consoles? The Dragon Age: Inquisition developer has announced any future DLC for the open world fantasy fest will only appear on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

There is no more content coming for the Xbox 360 or PS3 versions.

Sound the claxons, ring the alarms, bring out your dead. The new age of consoles has now truly arrived, relegating the last-gen machines to the gaming scrap heap.

We're already into a stage where it's mostly only the iterative sporting titles which are producing new versions for the older consoles, with big budget franchises, like Assassin's Creed and Fallout, only coming to the current-gen machines.

But you know it's truly the end when an existing last-gen title gets support cut for future content releases. Imagine what would happen if Rockstar announced the same thing for the surely-incoming DLC episodes for GTA V…

It's not all totally doom and gloom though.

If you did start out playing Dragon Age: Inquisition on either PS3 or Xbox 360 you can now migrate your original save from the last-gen consoles onto the current gen version for either PS4 or Xbox One.

That will allow you to carry your adventure from where you left off without having to start again from scratch. It will also let you migrate your previously purchased DLC content onto your new console too so you don't have to re-buy anything you've already picked up.

Bioware has all the necessary info here if you want to shift your adventure over.