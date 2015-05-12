Next Assassin's Creed set in London, coming to PS4 and Xbox One in October

Setting aside the tropical seas of the Caribbean for something a little more modern, Ubisoft has revealed that the next game in the Assassin's Creed series will take place in London during the Industrial Revolution.

According to the PlayStation Blog, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate will revolve around twins named Jacob and Evie Frye who finds themselves in the middle of a class war between the increasingly rich industrialists and struggling, impoverished working class.

The series will return to its roots by providing players traversable iconic architecture from London's cityscape including the London Bridge, Big Ben and the Tower of London and, in a press release sent to TechRadar, Ubisoft describes it as the "largest, most modern open-world city ever created in an Assassin's Creed game." It even includes a rope launcher and a zipline for players to freely explore the city and its surroundings.

The game will be developed by Ubisoft's Quebec studio, in collaboration with eight other Ubisoft studios from around the world: Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Montpellier, Reflections, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft Shanghai and Ubisoft Kiev.

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, apparently, has already been in development for two years according to Marc-Alexis Côté, Creative Director at Ubisoft and will be available first on the PS4 and Xbox One on October 23, 2015 followed shortly by the PC version of the game.