20 new Xbox games to grace E3 stage

Will these three be among the 20?

Keeping good on its promise of a game-centric E3, Microsoft's Phil Spencer has reportedly confirmed that 20 titles will be shown off during the Redmond firm's keynote, most of which we expect will be for the Xbox One.

Spike TV presenter Geoff Keighley tweeted that he'd spoken to Microsoft Game Studios' VP Phil Spencer, who confirmed that 20 titles will be appearing on stage later today.

Of course, some of these could be Xbox 360 titles - we do know that Microsoft has some big 360 news waiting in the wings for tonight. Either way, it will appease those of us who were left disappointed with the lack of game chat during the Xbox One reveal.

Plenty to chew on

We were told during the Xbox One reveal that 15 exclusive titles would be hitting the console, eight of which would be new IPs. Call of Duty: Ghosts, Battlefield 4 and Forza 5 are all dead certs for tonight, but we're hoping for a few nice surprises.

Sony, on the other hand, has doubled Microsoft's efforts, announcing that "more than 40" titles across PS4, PS3 and Vita will be shown.

We may also see some of the reveals spread out over the evening as EA and Ubisoft are set to hit the stage between Microsoft and Sony, putting their own titles under the spotlight.