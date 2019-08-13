Free Xbox One, Sonos or B&O headphones available with Google Pixel 3a deals on EE

Need a new phone, preferably with an impressive camera? Want a high-end gaming console or maybe even a premium speaker? Well, it's almost like EE has read your mind, releasing a set of mobile phone deals to hit all of these needs and wants.

To be exact, EE has launched a promotion on its range of Google Pixel 3a deals. Buy this impressive camera phone and you will also land yourself your choice of a Xbox One, Sonos One speaker or B&O headphones.

And, for those who want to go all out on their new phone deal, EE also offers its Smart Plans. These allow you to upgrade your contract whenever you want and feature so-called Swappable Benefits giving you the options to choose between data-free streaming on your Apple Music subscription, similar unlimited data for streaming the likes of YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Netflix, a free Amazon Prime Video sub or access to the BT Sport app .

Down below you will find a list of all of the Google Pixel 3a deals from EE this offer is available with. The promotion comes to an end on September 2, giving you plenty of time to decide. Or, if none quite take your fancy, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals for all your other options.

Find out more about each part of this offer:

Google Pixel 3a deals + ace free gift

Google Pixel 3a | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

The cheaper of the two options, choosing the Google Pixel 3a will land you monthly bills of £34 and 10GB of data. On top of that is the inclusion of your free gift - Xbox One, Sonos speaker or B&O headphones. If you want high-end camera quality while still scoring a free gift, this contract is ideal.

View Deal

Upgrade to an EE Smart Plan for Swappable Benefits

With this offer, you can also upgrade to an EE Smart plan. That means you can upgrade your phone contract anytime and get access to EE's 'Swappable Benefits'. These benefits include unlimited data when using the likes of your Apple Music and Netflix account, subscriptions to the BT Sport app or increased roaming abilities. You can change between these perks at any point during your contract.

You can see the upgraded EE Smart Plan below:

Why should I get my next mobile phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that EE phone deals are frequently the best option available.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere - and that's before you add those tempting Swappable Benefits.