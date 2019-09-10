Free smartwatch and big savings: now is the time to get Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

It's one of the best phones currently on the market and, if it's a purchase you've been mulling over recently, now is the time to commit and invest in Samsung Galaxy S10 deals. That's because there's a a host of tempting offers currently at your disposal.

Whether you prefer your phone to come with a contract or SIM-free, there are some excellent S10 deals to choose from. And, perhaps more importantly, through the entirety of September Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Watch Active with all S10 deals.

That's a great free incentive to grab with this phone. And with £100 off the SIM-free pricing from a range of retailers or some absolutely stellar contracts from Carphone Warehouse, you don't even have to pay much to land the phone.

It's worth noting that Samsung says it's £100 reduction on the S10 is set to end on Tuesday night, but we don't yet know whether other retailers like John Lewis and Argos will follow suit.

We've listed the top offers currently available with Samsung Galaxy S10 deals down below. Or, if none of these options appeal to you, consult our best mobile phone deals guide for everything else currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S10 SIM-free price drop:

Samsung Galaxy S10 contract deals from Carphone Warehouse:

Samsung Galaxy S10 from Carphone Warehouse | O2 | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £39pm + free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

With these two offers from Carphone Warehouse, this is the one to go for if data is the most important factor for you. There is absolutely nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of £39. For that price you're getting a massive 45GB of data every single month, not to mention the free smartwatch from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S10 from Carphone Warehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £39pm + free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Yes, the O2 offer above will shower you with that extra 15GB of data, but for some its EE or nothing. And we understand why. With the UK's fastest 4G speeds, EE is the network for those who want to get the best of their massive data limit. And for nothing upfront and £39 a month (the same as above) this is pretty affordable for EE on such an impressive phone.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 deal before 30 September. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 like?

The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here

