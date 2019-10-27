Free Chromebook offer with Google Pixel 4 deals ends very soon

It sounds like an offer of Black Friday magnitude, but you'll have to snap this one up over a month before the massive sales event even begins. Grab yourself a Google Pixel 4 deal before midnight on Monday night and you can claim a FREE Chromebook to go with it.

Pixel 4 deals (as well as prices on its bigger brother the Pixel 4 XL) were already cheaper than we feared they might have been. But then the majority of major retailers agreed to throw in an extra little sweetener. Just like on the Pixel 3a release earlier in the year, if you order the Pixel 4 now you can also claim that free Chromebook freebie worth in excess of £200.

Still not happy? Then maybe this will convince you...Carphone Warehouse will also chuck a tasty little voucher at you if you pre-order Pixel 4 deals from the retailer. Get a £50 giftcard for Currys PC World, Google Play, Just Eat or a pre-paid Mastercard if you order on contract, or £25 value for Currys PC World, Costa, a pre-paid Mastercard or a Now TV Sky Sports 1 Month Pass if you're buying SIM-free.

