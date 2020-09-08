Forget the S20 - this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal offers 100GB of data for just £25pm

Since the Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched, the previous S10 has been slightly forgotten about. So let's bring it back to memory with an excellent contract that's hard to ignore.

For a while now, Three has offered an excellent S10 plan with 100GB of data. Previously this cost £33 a month, but recently Three has knocked the bills all the way down to £25.

That puts this below the price of the majority of Samsung Galaxy S10 deals while also offering plenty of data. 100GB is enough to watch over 200 hours of SD video or stream 20,000 songs.

You can find out more below:

This Samsung Galaxy S10 deal in full:

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

While it isn't as powerful as the newly released S20, the S10 is still an excellent device.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



