Forget the rest - the best Google Pixel 4 deal of Black Friday just landed

One minute, the Google Pixel 4 is being announced to the world as the search engine giant's latest and greatest handset. The next minute, Black Friday comes along and slashes the smartphone's prices. You won't hear us complaining!

Mobiles.co.uk has come up trumps with our favourite Google Pixel 4 deals since the phone was unleashed on the world. That means you can now get one of planet's finest camera phones for less than £30 per month.

This frankly awesome deal gets you the handset with 20GB of data on Vodafone and unlimited calls and texts. Your monthly bills will be set at £29 so you'd assume there would be a massive upfront price to pay, right? WRONG! In fact, there's a penny less than a tenner to pay when you sign up.

That means the total two year cost of this contract is £706 - that's only £40 more than the handset's RRP on its own!

Please excuse all the !!!s but we're genuinely excited by this offer. One of the very best Black Friday phone deals around for a brilliant 2019 Android smartphone. - but it will only be around until Sunday night.

The best Pixel 4 deal EVER for Black Friday:

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

