Facebook is down for some users right now

Facebook is down. We repeat: Facebook is down.

Some users are struggling to get on the social networking site right now and are greeted with a message suggesting none of their friends have posted recently.

The issue shows a message stating "No posts to show", but it seems to only be affecting the browser version of Facebook and not the mobile apps.

It's currently unclear who exactly is affected by the outage, but users in Australia are reporting the issue and the site seems to still be working in the UK.

This is a bug we have seen before on the social networking site, but it's not currently clear why it's happening right now.

TechRadar has asked Facebook who is affected and whether the site will be fixed soon. We'll update this story as soon as we get a response.