F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch 2020 Mugello GP from anywhere today

There's a strangely familiar look about the front of the grid for F1's first ever Tuscan Grand Prix, with five of the Big Three's drivers starting on the front three rows. After having an unusually difficult time in the practice sessions, Lewis Hamilton turned it on spectacularly in qualifying to take yet another pole - pole number 95 of his career - a smidge ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was robbed of his opportunity to hit back when Renault's Esteban Ocon had a spin, bringing the session to a premature end. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get a Tuscan Grand Prix live stream wherever you are, including complete coverage of every practice session and qualifying at the Mugello circuit.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream The Tuscan Grand Prix starts at 3.10pm local time on Sunday, which is 2.10pm BST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, while in the US it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN, on a money-back free 30-day trial.

The Tuscan GP is the first ever F1 race to be held at the Mugello circuit, which is a staple on the MotoGP calendar. It's a very speedy track that's been an instant hit with the drivers, and the gravel traps have already accentuated a couple of mistakes, most notably from Lando Norris in P1. The only Big Three driver missing from the front is Sebastian Vettel, down in 14th. The four-time world champion's been the centro of attention all weekend, with his impending move to Aston Martin overshadowing the celebration of Ferrari's 1,000th race.

Mugello is actually owned by Scuderia Ferrari, and Vettel and Leclerc used it for testing prior to the season opener this summer. On any other year that might make Ferrari the favourites, but they've been nothing short of dreadful this season. Monza's usually the Ferrari show, but Vettel retired early and Leclerc crashed out last weekend. The Monegasque, however, has qualified in fifth for today's race, a rare bright spot on Ferrari's 2020 campaign.

The midfield battle had been shaping up nicely before last weekend's race, but it's now positively thrilling, with Ferrari now trailing McLaren, Racing Point and Renault, as well as the leaders Mercedes and Red Bull. And Pierre Gasly's exhilarating maiden victory last weekend means that Alpha Tauri are now breathing down the prancing horse's neck.

Last weekend's hero looked promising in practice but could only manage 16th in qualifying, but if the Tuscan GP turns out to be even half as bonkers as last weekend's action, the young Frenchman will have as good a shot at the podium as anyone. Surely it won't happen again though... Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix online from start to finish today.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix 2020: top qualifiers

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - starts row 2 Alex Albon (Red Bull) - starts row 2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - starts row 3 Lance Stroll (Racing Point) - starts row 3

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Tuscan GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Tuscan Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special two-month deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 12.30pm BST Sunday for the Tuscan Grand Prix, and it's time to start your engines at 2.10pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch an F1 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Tuscan Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and on Sunday you can watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT). Watch a Tuscan Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Tuscan GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Tuscan Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on Sunday. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Tuscan Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Tuscan Grand Prix action from the Mugello circuit. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Tuscan GP live from 11.10pm AEST on Sunday night. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Tuscan GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.