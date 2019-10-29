EE is the network to go for with big data Google Pixel 4 deals right now

For anyone who has been biding their time to get their hands on a jealousy-enducing Google Pixel 4 deal, the time might have finally arrived. A good few weeks before the Black Friday sales even kick in and EE has taken a major lead in the race for the most attractive Pixel 4 contracts.

Thanks to the retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can currently get the Google Pixel 4 at its best price points on the UK's fastest 4G network - EE. A trio of offers stand out above the rest, offering the phone at three different data points.

And with prices starting from £38 a month or the option to pay absolutely nothing at the start, these deals have undercut the rest of the market, allowing you to get your hands on a phone that hasn't even been out for a month at a stellar price.

We've listed these three Pixel 4 deals below so you can find the one that makes the most sense for you. Or, if none of them catch your eye, head on over to our mobile phone deals page to see what else is available.

These EE Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 from Affordable Mobiles | EE | £49 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

The cheapest of these three offers from Affordable Mobiles, you're getting 30GB of data for just £38 a month. However, this is also the only offer of the three to have any upfront costs - £49 to be exact. If you're not fussed how much data you have, this will be the one to choose.

Google Pixel 4 from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront| 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

This offer is firmly planted in the middle in terms of both costs and data. It has no upfront costs like the deal above, however the bills do jump up to £41 a month. That raised cost boosts your data to 50GB of data. We would expect this will likely be the contract best suited to most people.

Google Pixel 4 from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Finally, the offer for the big data users out there. Make use of EE's superfast 4G speeds with a whopping 100GB of data. This will cost you only a couple of quid more each month but that's a price worth paying for the streamers and gamers of the world.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has seen a major improvement, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM. The OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90 HZ and offering ambient EQ technology to adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

