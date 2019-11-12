Dyson V11: Save £100 at Currys on a super-sucking vacuum before Black Friday

Hunting down the best possible deals with Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming over the horizon can suck, big time. But sometimes, a deal's sucking power is exactly what you're after.

Ahead of the Curry's Black Friday sales, the highstreet retailer is slashing the prices of arguably the best cordless vacuum cleaner on the market, the Dyson V11 Absolute.

Usually £599, Curry's is bringing the price down to £499, saving you £100:

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £499 at Currys

Absolute by name, absolutely the best vacuum cleaner by nature. Dyson's cordless model offers up to 60 minutes of mains-free sucking power, with a nifty selection of heads to help you maintain all the surfaces in and around your home.View Deal

Somehow making vacuum cleaning fun with its Ghostbuster-alike cordless frame, the Dyson V11 Absolute will offer 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time, with head connectors suitable for practically every surface type.

An LCD screen will tell you when the battery needs changing, or the filter needs clearning out, while the 0.76-litre capacity barrel should mean you won't need to change it and empty it as often as with rival cordless cleaners.