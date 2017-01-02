Dell’s new Yoga-like convertible XPS 13 breaks cover

CES 2017 is so close, we can already smell the perfume hotels in Las Vegas pipe out to mask the stench of despair. And this year, among the gigantic gaggle of gadgets, it is extremely likely that we are going to see a 2-in-1 laptop that you will actually want to buy.

Dell has ‘accidentally’ outed a new version of its critically acclaimed, MacBook rivalling laptop - and Windows Central was eagle eyed enough to spot it.

The new convertible Dell XPS 13 has been an open secret for a few months now, but this is the first time we have actually seen what it will look like. It was way back in October that Dell confirmed to TechRadar that a new version of the XPS 13 was in the works and, this week, the device finally popped up on its official website.

XP-yes!

It’s not clear what the official specs will be, but it will have an InfinityEdge display and if we were betting people - well, it is being launched in Vegas - it’ll arrive with the latest Intel processor, Kaby Lake, and offer a beyond-HD display like its non-bendy brethren.

We have high hopes for this new XPS 13. The original Dell XPS 13 was one of our favorite laptops last year, garnering 5 stars for what was “a revolution in laptop design”.