Leaked MacBook Air specs suggest new lease of life

The revamped MacBook Airs' specifications have been leaked, sparking rumours that it may be officially unveiled today with the launch of OS X Lion.

Apple shipment forecasts also suggest that we may be saying farewell to the old white Apple MacBook with a new entry-level MacBook Air as its possible replacement.

Apple will probably continue with the 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch screen sizes, according to the leak, with Intel Sandy Bridge processors mooted in all models.

Out with the old

The smaller MacBook Air could have a 1.6GHz processor with 2GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD also included in the standard configuration.

The more expensive version is likely to have an identical processor while doubling the RAM and storage.

According to an anonymous source, the larger screened MacBook Air should include a 1.7GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of SSD storage included

Apparently, this range will be almost identical to the last generation models in terms of looks and incorporates the new Thunderbolt ports.

As well as the standard configurations, you can expect to see some new custom configurations available, including a 1.8GHz CPU on the 11.6-inch MacBook Air, a 4GB RAM upgrade, and 256GB of storage.

The custom 13.3-inch model will also get a 1.8GHz processor but with the same RAM and storage size as the more expensive of the standard options.

There were rumours last month that a delay to the MacBook Air launch had been caused because Apple wanted the new notebooks to ship with Lion; however, Apple has confirmed that the operating system will launch today, which could mean the Airs aren't too far behind.

We'd say the suspected specs are pretty likely, scoring high on the TechRadar rumour meter:

Via SlashGear