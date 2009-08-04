AMD's new chipset aims at Windows 7 market

Chip giant AMD has announced the AMD 785G chipset – which has been designed to be 'at the core of the mainstream PC for Windows 7'.
The massive interest in Windows 7, combined with encouraging pre-orders for Microsoft's successor to Vista, has prompted AMD to push on with a new chipset that is aimed at the 'cost-conscious' mainstream market.
The AMD 785G chipset incorporates the company's ATI Radeon HD4200 graphics technology – allowing computers with motherboards using the chipset to run Direct 10.1 games.
The chipset has been designed to take advantage of AMD's Athlon II processors – giving PC manufacturers, and their customers, a mainstream affordable option that will show off Windows 7 in all its glory come October.
The chipset also offers:
- DirectX 10.1 support for the latest games
- UVD2 for accelerated, GPU-enabled, decoding
- First AMD chipset with ATI Stream technology for amazingly fast video transcoding and application performance
- Advanced technology to keep your PC running cool and quiet
- Latest support for HDMI 1.3 and DisplayPort
- SidePort Memory support for DDR3/DDR2 performance cache
- Hard disk performance improvements with RAID support