Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: how to watch 2021 Carabao Cup online from anywhere

Chelsea and Southampton played out an ill-tempered cracker a few weeks ago, the Blues snatching the points after the Saints went down to 10 men. And they meet again today with an EFL Cup quarter-final place at stake. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and catch all the action from the Carabao Cup from wherever you are on Earth.

Chelsea may have won 7-0 at the weekend, but it's their defence that has been their shining light, keeping clean sheets and grabbing crucial goals to bail out an oddly out of step forward line.

They've ridden their luck over recent weeks, coming away with results despite being thoroughly outplayed by Brentford and Southampton, but as the saying goes, winning when you're not playing well is the signature of champions.

Southampton just can't seem to get the ball in the back of the net on a consistent basis. Eight of the 18 goals they've scored came in one game, though the fact that that was a Carabao Cup tie is certainly a positive omen.

Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Carabao Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Carabao Cup football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, but it isn't showing the Chelsea vs Southampton game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening. Sky is instead showing Arsenal vs Leeds, which also kicks off at 7.45pm.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton: live stream soccer in the US

Image Chelsea vs Southampton kicks off at the slightly tricky time of 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and fans based in the US can live stream the action on ESPN Plus. ESPN+ is live streaming loads of Carabao Cup action, and it works across loads of devices including Chromecast. Prices start at a very tempting $6.99 per month, though you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option. However, the $13.99 per month combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option for the whole family.

How to get a FREE Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Image Chelsea vs Southampton kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service not only shows loads of Carabao Cup action, but it'a slso the place to watch the Premier League, Champions League and NFL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton in Australia

Image You've got an early morning ahead of you if you want to watch Chelsea vs Southampton, with kick-off set for 5.45am AEDT on Wednesday morning. The game is being shown on beIN Sports, but if you don't have the channel as part of a pay TV package, there are other ways to tune in. You can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Alternatively, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while the Premium package costs $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, if you're abroad right now, a good VPN can help you tune in just as you would at home.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Southampton in New Zealand