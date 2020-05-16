Cheap Amazon Echo deals return this weekend: save on Echo Show and Echo Dot

If you missed out on the excellent Amazon Echo Show deals of last month, you're in luck. We're seeing Amazon Echo sales prices cut across the US and UK this weekend, with many devices returning with the discounts that proved so popular at the end of April.

That means you can pick up the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $59.99 in the US or £59.99 in the UK once more, or upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for $89.99 / £79.99 as well. That's an excellent price on Amazon's series of smart displays, offering a gorgeous 8-inch HD display in the case of the latter, and a number of handy interactive features and experiences for controlling your smart home, checking out the latest recipes, or keeping your calendar and headlines close.

If you're after some Alexa smarts but don't need a screen, US shoppers will also find discounts on the Echo Dot this weekend. Prices have returned to that familiar $39.99 position on the third generation device, with the Echo Dot with Clock now available for just $5 more than the standard device.

That all means you've got another chance to score a bargain with the return of these excellent Amazon Echo deals. These prices proved popular last time, however, so you don't want to hang around. Not only that, but with Amazon Prime Day looking increasingly uncertain due to the global pandemic, there's no guarantee these devices will see further discounts in the summer.

Check out the best Amazon Echo deals and sales right here on TechRadar

Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan - try free for 3 months | US | UK

Free audiobook and 30-day trial with Audible | US | UK

Amazon Echo sales: US

Amazon Echo Show deals in the US

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on the Amazon Echo Show 5 this weekend at Best Buy in a return to the excellent sales price we saw last month. That means you've got another chance to pick up the smaller 5.5-inch Alexa smart display.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a larger 8-inch HD screen, this $89.99 price from Best Buy has now returned, so you've got another shot at that $40 saving that proved so popular last month. Pick up this more premium model if you'd like a larger screen for reading recipes, checking your calendar, or controlling your smart home.

View Deal

Shop all smart display sales at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot deals in the US

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

It's not the best price we've seen on the third generation Amazon Echo Dot, but if you just want some Alexa smarts without the display, you'll find a $10 discount at Best Buy right now. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 3rd Gen | $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

The Echo Dot with Clock does pretty much what it says on the tin. You're picking up a third generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with the added LED digital clockface on the front. It's a nice feature addition that you'll use more than you realize, so if you're in the market for a new Alexa device it's worth considering the extra $5 spend here.

View Deal

Shop all Amazon Echo deals at Best Buy

Amazon Echo sales: UK

Amazon Echo Show deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Very

You can, once more, grab the cheaper Amazon Echo Show 5 for £20 off at Very this weekend. That's a return to an excellent sales price that proved popular last month, so you might want to move quickly to secure your own device this time round. If this deal is out of stock, you'll also find it available at Currys and Amazon.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £79.99 at Very

The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display and a larger chassis to house it - perfect if you're looking for a smart display to read recipes from or control your smart home with ease. You'll find it for £40 off at Very right now, with sales also happening at Currys and Amazon.

View Deal

Shop all Amazon Echo deals at Very

More Amazon Echo deals

Want to do more with you Echo device? The Amazon Music Unlimited price includes a massive library of tunes, or you can check out the latest Audible price and membership costs.