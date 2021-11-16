Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter with these magical early Black Friday Lego deals

On November 16 2001, the first Harry Potter movie released in the US (though it came out earlier in the UK) - if you're reading this article on its day of publication, that's exactly 20 years. Time flies!

Not only did that movie spawn loads of sequels based on the books, it created a product empire with video games, toys, clothing, tourist attractions and more - and as you can tell from the title, this article is looking at the Lego Black Friday deals side of it.

With Black Friday coming up in less than two weeks, loads of retailers have started reducing the prices of their Lego sets, and as one of the most popular themes, there are loads of Harry Potter Lego discounts too.

When the Harry Potter and Lego partnership first began, sets were made based on the newest films, but 20 years later, we're seeing a strange empire take hold. There are new decorative sets like a Hedwig statue, collectibles like the Hogwarts Moment sets, and a whole new series of Hogwarts builds which are remakes of sets released years ago.

Loads of these Harry Potter sets and more are reduced right now, and we've collected the best for you to see below, with deals to be found wherever you are around the world.

Advent Calendar deals

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $40 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $40 $32 at Target (save $8)

The newest version of the eternally-popular Harry Potter Lego advent calendar is available for $8 off, and we'd recommend picking it up, because these things can easily sell out over Black Friday.



Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: £25 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: £25 £21 at Smyths (save £4)

Lego Advent calendars rarely go on sale in the UK, at least compared to in the US, so this is an important deal. We'd recommend snapping it up quickly.



US Harry Potter

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: $70 Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: $70 $56 at Best Buy (save $14)

This is a popular Harry Potter set based on the Dursley house, and we usually see it discounted, but if you haven't picked it up yet now's a good chance.

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue: $59.99 Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue: $59.99 $30 at Walmart (save $30)

This Harry Potter set based on the Prisoner of Azkaban movie contains little Harry, Ron and Hermione figures (as well as a few others) and Hagrid's hut.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment Potions Class: $29.99 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment Potions Class: $29.99 $23.99 at Target $6

This is a decorative kit that can be folded up into a book, based on the famous scenes from the first few Harry Potter films of Snape's potions classes.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter: $40 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter: $40 $33 at Best Buy (save $7)

This modern set based on the first Harry Potter film depicts the three-headed dog Fluffy, as well as the harp used in the film and some other props.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower: $100 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower: $100 $90 at Smyths (save $10)

Not a great discount, but still 10% off. This is one of the bigger Hogwarts kits you can buy right now (other than the main one) and it joins up with other kits in the range.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class: $30 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class: $30 $24 at Target (save $6)

This is an interesting set - it's a tableau based on the Charms Class from the first Harry Potter film, which folds up into a book that can be easily stored. $6 off equates to a 20% reduction which is pretty fair.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfigurations Class: $30 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfigurations Class: $30 $24 at Target (save $7)

This fold-out book set depicts Professor McGonagall's transfigurations class - y'know, where she turns into a cat - with Ron and Hermionie.



UK Harry Potter

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: £65 Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: £65 £48 at Amazon (save £17)

We see this Lego set discounted all the time, but if you missed it before, this 25% reduction is a worthy deal. We've seen it about £10 cheaper though, and it could get that low again over Black Friday.

Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus: £30 Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus: £30 £24 at Argos (save £6)

Argos has the original start price of this deal at £30, but it was actually at £35 until very recently, so you're saving £11 in total. It's a kit of the (K)night bus from Prisoner of Azkaban.

Lego Harry Potter Hedwig Display: £35 Lego Harry Potter Hedwig Display: £35 £28 at Smyths (save £7)

Fans of Harry Potter's feathery mail-creature might like this display model - £7 off Hedwig is pretty decent, and it also comes with a mini-figure of Harry too.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: £75 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: £75 £56 at Smyths (save £19)

Who doesn't feel a little shimmer of magic when they think about the Hogwarts Express? This is actually a remake of an older set, so comes with newer character models than the original version, but that first build has long been discontinued.



Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade: £70 Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade: £70 £52 at Zavvi (save £18)

This set is based on the wider world of Harry Potter, particularly the magical Hogsmeade village, and it's available at quite a decent saving. Perfect for any Harry Potter fan you know.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower: £85 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower: £85 £65 at Amazon (save £20)

This Hogwarts-based set somes with loads of minifigures, and it seems based on the the Goblet of Fire's Triwizard Banquet, with lots of characters (in the costumes) from the scenes.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower: £90 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower: £90 £65 at Asda (save £25)

This set is based on Hogwarts' Astronomy Tower, as the name suggests, but also has mini herbology and potions wings. It's compatible with some of the other Hogwarts kits, so you can put them together to make one massive school.



Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue: £50 Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue: £50 £40 at Argos (save £10)

We're seeing decent discounts on this Hagrid's Hut set, as 20% is about what you'd expect from a Lego deal. Comes with mini versions of the key Harry Potter characters.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: £130 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: £130 £108 at Zavvi (save £22)

If you missed the deal from Argos on this set a few weeks back, then this might be a consolation prize, though it's not a massive reduction. The deal might get better over time though.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfigurations Class: £30 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfigurations Class: £30 £21 at Amazon (save £12)

This fold-out book set depicts Professor McGonagall's transfigurations class - y'know, where she turns into a cat - with Ron and Hermionie.



Find more early Black Friday Lego deals here:

Top US retailers

Amazon: discounts on the widest variety of Lego sets

Best Buy: reductions on the most popular sets

Kohl's: regular deals on the best sets for all ages

Target: great variety of Star Wars and Harry Potter Lego sets

Walmart: limited-time offers with larger than normal price cuts

Top UK retailers

Amazon: largest variety of Lego sets available on offer

Argos: feature sales on the most popular sets for kids

John Lewis: best discounts on the most expensive Star Wars sets

Smyths: massive toy retailer with a variety of sets on offer

The Entertainer: excellent deals on the best Lego sets for kids