Casio revamps the classic G-Shock MT-G line with new colors and a slimmer case

Casio has updated its classic G-Shock MT-G series with a line of redesigned watches that are slimmer and more colorful than ever. The new MTGB3000 series have a design that shaves 2mm off the previous thinnest MT-G.

The extra-slim watch module features a new version of Casio's Dual Core Guard system that protects its components within a carbon-reinforced resin case. The metal bezel, lugs, and case back mean it retains its traditional look.

There are three watches in the new line, all of which have black faces with colored highlights. Both the red-accented MTGB3000BD1A and the green MTGB3000BD12 have layered composite bands, while the gray accented MTGB3000B-1A has a soft urethane band more similar to those of typical sports watches. You can change the band by pinching the lug to detach it – another new feature for the MT-G line.

(Image credit: Casio)

The MTGB3000B-1A will cost $950 (about £760 / AU$1,300), while the MTGB3000BD1A and MTGB3000BD12 will be $1,050 (about £840 / AU$1,500) each. They'll be available to buy from May, though Casio has yet to specify an exact release date.

Size matters

The new MT-G build is just 12.1mm thick, making it 2mm slimmer than previous MTGB1000 models. That might not sound like much, but on the wrist it can make a noticeable difference.

For example, the Garmin Instinct 2S we tested earlier this year is 2mm slimmer than 2018's Garmin Instinct, but feels noticeably sleeker in everyday wear and fits more neatly under a cuff.