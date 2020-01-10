Carphone Warehouse is giving away £50 gift cards with Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals now

It's one of the best camera phones to date, Google's top handset and a serious contender for your next mobile phone deal. Need any more reason to buy this phone? How about a £50 gift card?

Right now, when you buy any Google Pixel 4 deals or (or bigger brother Pixel 4 XL) from Carphone Warehouse, the retailer will go ahead and throw in a £50 gift card to your choice of Tesco, Ticketmaster, or Currys.

Considering Carphone Warehouse already has some pretty attractive pricing on the Google Pixel 4, this is just the cherry on top, kicking it up to be one of the best promotions on Google's latest.

However, if you're not all that fussed about the reward card and just want the lowest price around for the Pixel 4, Mobiles.co.uk currently has that title. Offering the phone on EE for just £23 a month and £65 upfront (with our code 10OFF).

Ready to see Carphone's best Google Pixel 4 deals and secure your gift card? Scroll down to find out more about claiming it. You need to head to this link and pop in your email before you buy the phone so make sure you do that before looking at tariffs.

This market-leading Google Pixel 4 deal:

How to claim your eGift Card:

Step 1 Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step 2 Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal Google Pixel 4 tariff and complete the purchase.

Step 3 Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your voucher.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review

