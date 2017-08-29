Canon launches four new L-Series lenses

Portrait, architectural and macro photographers are in for a treat with the announcement by Canon of four new L-Series lenses and a new macro twin flash unit.

First up is the new EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens, which slots in between Canon’s two current 85mm optics, the mighty f/1.2L USM II and more affordable f/1.8 USM.

The EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM has been designed to produce flattering skin tones and the ideal perspective for stunning portrait and wedding shots, according to Canon.

The lens features a new 14-element, 10-group design, along with an Electro Magnetic diaphragm with nine blades that's designed to capture attractive bokeh.

Canon's Image Stabilizer anti-shake technology is also on board, offering a claimed effectiveness of four stops.

Perspective control

The other three new lenses are all tilt-shift models. The TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro and TS-E 90mm f/2.8L Macro replace the TS-E 45mm f/2.8 and TS-E 90mm f/2.8 respectively, while the TS-E 135mm f/4L Macro extends the focal length range Canon's tilt-shift line-up.

The TS-E 50mm, TS-E 90mm and TS-E 135mm’s shift function enables the lens to be shifted up, down, left or right to minimize perspective distortion.

The TS-E 50mm is designed for both landscape and architectural photographers, while the TS-E 90mm and TS-E 135mm are more suited to portrait and macro work. All three optics can produce half-life-size images with a maximum magnification of 0.5x.

Macro Twin Lite

The Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT is a powerful, high-performance specialist flash, and is a major upgrade of the current MT-24EX, boasting improved power, increased flexibility and enhanced durability. The combined guide number for both tubes has been increased over the MT-24EX to 26/78 (ISO100 in meters/feet).

The MT-26EX- RT features Macro Twin Lights with moveable flash tubes. These can be positioned at five-degree intervals around the lens, and rotated and pivoted to provide precise illumination of intricate subjects.

The MT-26EX- RT will available from November priced at £1,079.99. The four new lenses will be also available from November, with the EF 85mm f/1.4L IS priced at £1,569.99, the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro at £2,499.99, the TS-E 90mm f/2.8L Macro at £2,499.99 and the TS-E 135mm f/4L Macro at £2,499.99. US pricing is still to be confirmed, but we can expect the dollar figure to be close to the UK sterling figure, if not exactly the same.