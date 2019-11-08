Buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal, get a Nintendo Switch free - thanks to EE and Black Friday

It feels a bit like déjà vu. When we cast our mind back to Black Friday 2018, possibly the best deal of them all was EE's rather tasty promotion throwing in free Nintendo Switches when you signed up to a Huawei P20 Pro on contract. Well the deal is back, but this time for Huawei P30 Pro deals instead.

We're certainly not complaining! The old tunes are often the best, and this is sounding very sweet to us indeed. In fact, EE has actually improved the offer this time around by giving you a choice of freebie - if a free Nintendo Switch this Black Friday doesn't do it for you, then how about a 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV instead? It's entirely up to you.

To get this headliner of a deal, you need to pay £50 upfront now. That will secure you the P30 Pro handset (with next day delivery) on EE with unlimited texts and calls and a healthy 10GB of data each month. Monthly bills will be set from £59. After that, the free Switch (or 4K TV) should arrive within 3 weeks or so. That's for you to keep, or play the hero/ine and put it under the Christmas tree for somebody else.

£59 a month rather more than you'd hope to pay for your new mobile phone deal? EE's got you covered, as you can opt for a more affordable Huawei P Smart or Huawei P30 Lite instead, for £28/pm or £34/pm respectively.

They've already started - see the best Black Friday phone deals of 2019

Black Friday deal: Huawei P30 Pro + free tech gift

Or cut the cost with these EE Huawei phone deals

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro is among the most innovative mobiles out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

Why should I get my next phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find EE phone deals are frequently some of the best out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.