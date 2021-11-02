BT Sport explained: cost, channels, devices and what you can watch?

Offering exclusive access to a ridiculously long list of top-tier events and tournaments, BT Sport is becoming a more and more essential addition to any hardcore armchair sports fan’s EPG.

But with a number of different options for subscribing and accessing the network’s channels and content, it can get confusing as to what route to go down for those looking to sign up to the service.

Whether you’re looking to watch Champions League action on your smartphone, or get UFC live streams on your big screen – however you enjoy your sports, this is everything you could possibly need to know about BT Sport.

Read on to see our questions and answers that cover off all the details of BT Sport.

What is BT Sport?

Launched by telecoms giant BT in the UK and Ireland back in 2013 as a direct competitor to rival pay TV network Sky Sports, BT initially made waves by snapping up a huge chunk of exclusive live broadcast rights for the Premier League.

It's since gone on to become a stalwart of UK sports broadcasting, boasting a huge array of exclusive rights from around the world, from cricket and rugby to MMA and boxing.

Alongside three regular BT Sports channels, the network also offers the US-centric BT Sport ESPN plus a companion BT Sport Ultimate channel that broadcasts select events in super high quality 4K, HDR picture quality with Dolby Atmos sound.

What can I watch with BT Sport?

BT Sport's prime draw is its coverage of top-tier football. The network currently has the rights to show 52 Premier League matches live per season, which are predominantly Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. It also offers unmatched coverage of the FA Cup, with 28 matches set to be shown on the network over the course of the season.

For European club football tournaments, BT Sport has the field to itself in the UK, with the network showing every game in the Champions League and Europa League exclusively live, along with select UEFA Conference League matches.

(Image credit: BT Sport)

But its not just football fans that are well served by BT Sport.

The network is the home of WWE, with WWE Raw, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown landing every week on BT Sport 1.

It also has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events with every UFC Fight Night shown on BT Sport as standard. While some big ticket, numbered UFC events are shown exclusively on PPV via BT Sport Box Office and large chunk aren't and are offered on BT's linear channels for no extra fee.

BT Sport has exclusive live rights to live stream all MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races, plus warm-ups and practices, select international Test and T20 cricket, Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup Rugby Union, big card boxing events and MLB baseball.

How much does BT Sport cost?

There are a number of different ways of purchasing BT Sport, and prices varying depending on which option you opt for.

In many cases the cheapest option is for those who are already signed up or are new customers to BT broadband and BT TV package. If you fall into this bracket, you can add all of BT Sport channels plus boxing specialist channel BoxNation for just £15 a month as part of a 24-month contract.

For a more comprehensive package, BT customers can sign up for their Big Sport package at £40 a month which includes everything from the aforementioned package, but also includes all 11 Sky Sports channels with its bundled Now Sports membership.

Access to BT Sport's channels isn't restricted just to BT broadband customers, however. Subscribers to Sky TV deals can add all four BT Sport channels in standard definition to their package, plus Box Nation for £29.99 a month. If you want to watch in high definition, you can add BT's HD pack free for three months, which then goes up to £6.50 a month extra from month four.

Virgin Media TV customers that have the Bigger Bundle or above TV package, meanwhile get access to the BT Sport Pack in HD as part of that deal.

As well as high definition, Virgin Media Bigger Bundle and above customers can enjoy BT Sport in 4K UHD, as unlike Sky, it offers BT Sport Ultimate and at no extra cost.

For all other Virgin Media TV customers, the BT Sport Pack in standard definition can be added from an extra £29.99 a month

One further option is the recently added, online-only BT Sport Monthly Pass, that offers all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment with a lower price to boot - more on that below.

Editor's note: All prices correct at the time of publication

(Image credit: BT Sport)

What BT Sport channels can you get?

BT Sports offers four channels with its content spread out across them all, however its coverage of US sports tend to be found on BT Sports ESPN. As mentioned above, a fifth companion channel, BT Sports Ultimate is available to BT Sport and Virgin Media customers and offers selects shows and events in 4K and HDR.

Select boxing and UFC events are also offered via BT's very own PPV platform BT Box Office for a one-off fee .

BT Sport 1

BT Sport 2

BT Sport 3

BT Sport ESPN

BT Sport Ultimate

BT Box Office

What is the BT Sport Monthly Pass?

You can get all the juicy BT Sport content without the commitment via the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Letting you can dip in and out when you want, 30 days at a time, this online-only service is priced at just £25 a month and gives you unlimited access to all of BT Sport's channels.

Monthly Pass includes BT Sport Ultimate which gives you pictures and sound in UHD (ultra high-definition). Plus, this subscription also gives you access to the BT Sport app - which you can download on mobile, tablet, console and Smart TV.



(Image credit: BT Sport)

What devices can I watch BT Sport on?

For any streaming service to keep up with the competition these days, it needs to have a strong presence across a multitude of platforms and streaming devices.

Thankfully for sports fans, BT Sport is indeed omnipresent across pretty much any device you may be fortunate enough to own and you can watch sport on any two devices at the same time. At the time of writing, you can access BT Sport app on the following:

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12.0 or later)

Android mobiles and tablets (OS 4.4 (Jelly Bean) or later)

Apple TV 4th generation and above

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV devices

Samsung smart TV 2015 models and above

Now TV devices

Roku players

Sony Playstation 4 and Sony Playstation 4 Pro

Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S

Windows smartphones and tablets

