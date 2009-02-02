Netflix looking into tiered movie streaming?

Netflix, the US online rental company, is close to giving its users the opportunity to rent premium content.

Subscribers to the service were issued with a revealing survey this week, which asked whether or not people were willing to pay a bit more for exclusive content.

The survey centred round HBO, one of the biggest TV show distributors in America. It asked whether users were willing to pay an extra $9.99 per month for subscription, and in return they would get unlimited access to HBO content – including TV shows The Sopranos, The Wire, and Flight Of The Conchords; and movies Children Of Men, The Golden Compass and Jumper.

For a premium

If the response to the survey is positive and the plan goes ahead to offer premium content, then it will be just one of a number of ways in which the company is expanding its horizons.

One of the biggest announcements at this year's CES was that Netflix would be available via web-enabled LG HDTVs and Samsung Blu-ray players.

The online service is already available through the Xbox 360 in the US. Currently, a majority of customers also pay an extra $1 a month to get Blu-ray titles delivered.